'Germany performed disgracefully...because on this land they unleashed two World Wars' - Russian governor blames tweets on hackers

Source:Associated Press
A Russian governor has blamed a hacker after comments linking Germany's World Cup performance to the two World Wars were posted on his Twitter account.
German players after they were bundled out in the group stages.
Source: Associated Press
The message on the account of Oleg Korolyov, the governor of the Lipetsk region stated that "Germany performed disgracefully at the 2018 World Cup only because on this land they unleashed two World Wars and the souls of tens of millions of victims took revenge and will take revenge on them."
The message was later deleted and a subsequent post appeared suggesting an unnamed hacker wrote the first message to undermine "productive cooperation" between Russia and German businesses.
Germany slumped out of contention in the opening stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1938 after losses to Mexico and South Korea and a narrow win over Sweden.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport