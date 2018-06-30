'Germany performed disgracefully...because on this land they unleashed two World Wars' - Russian governor blames tweets on hackers

A Russian governor has blamed a hacker after comments linking Germany's World Cup performance to the two World Wars were posted on his Twitter account.

German players after they were bundled out in the group stages. Source: Associated Press

The message on the account of Oleg Korolyov, the governor of the Lipetsk region stated that "Germany performed disgracefully at the 2018 World Cup only because on this land they unleashed two World Wars and the souls of tens of millions of victims took revenge and will take revenge on them."

The message was later deleted and a subsequent post appeared suggesting an unnamed hacker wrote the first message to undermine "productive cooperation" between Russia and German businesses.