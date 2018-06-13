Germany, Netherlands seal spots at Euro 2020

Germany, Netherlands, Croatia and Austria have sealed their qualification for Euro 2020.



Three-time European Championship winners Germany thrashed Belarus 4-0 in Monchengladbach, with Toni Kroos striking twice, to book their progress from Group C.



Netherlands qualified for their first major tournament since 2014 after a nervy 0-0 draw in Northern Ireland, whom they will now stay ahead of irrespective of the result of the final group games.



World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia came from behind to beat 10-man Slovakia 3-1 in Rijeka to qualify as Group E winners.

Austria's 2-1 win over North Macedonia ensured they progress from Group G.



Toni Kroos scored twice for Joachim Loew's dominant Germany after goals from Mattias Ginter and Leon Goretzka.



"I am very satisfied. It was a good game by the team," Loew told RTL television.



Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer denied Igor Stasevich from the penalty spot in the second half as the hosts cruised to victory.



Germany will look to clinch first place on Tuesday against Northern Ireland, who should have defeated the Dutch.



Steven Davis, who won his 116th cap, a record for a British midfielder, skied a penalty on the half hour, awarded when Joel Veltmans handled a cross.



"The lads are very happy in the dressing room. We're back at a major tournament," Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said.

Northern Ireland can no longer qualify from the group but have booked a place in the playoffs.

Robert Bozenik nudged Slovakia ahead in Rijeka, however, three second-half goals ensured Croatia would reach the finals, with Nikola Vlasic's low effort creeping home to level in the 56th minute.



Bruno Petkovic put Croatia ahead and Ivan Perisic rounded off the win.



Wales kept their hopes of finishing second alive with a 2-0 win at Azerbaijan, courtesy of goals from Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson.



They are third, a point behind second-place Hungary, whom they face in their final qualifier on Tuesday.



Group G leaders Poland, already qualified, beat play-offs bound Israel 2-1 and second-placed Austria joined them thanks to goals from David Alaba and Stefan Lainer.



Igors Tarasovs's own goal gave Slovenia a 1-0 victory over Latvia in Ljubljana.



Belgium secured top spot in Group I with a 4-1 win over Russia, although both teams had already qualified for next summer's tournament.



Thorgan Hazard broke the deadlock before his elder brother Eden Hazard hit a double and Romelu Lukaku added the fourth.



Goals from Ryan Christie and John McGinn earned Scotland a 2-1 win at Cyprus in a dead rubber while Kazakhstan beat rock bottom San Marino 3-1.

