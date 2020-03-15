Funding boost a lifeline for NZ professional football, says Phoenix boss

The Wellington Phoenix are gratefully accepting of the $950,000 boost in Sport New Zealand funding, having otherwise been at risk of going under due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Sport New Zealand today confirmed a $4.6 million relief fund for New Zealand's professional sports teams, the Phoenix were the big winners, given the most money to help emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Warriors were given $200,000, the five Kiwi Super Rugby sides splitting $1.25 million between them, and the six ANZ Premiership netball sides receiving $2.2 million between them.

In a Sport New Zealand statement, Phoenix general manager David Dome heralded the funds as vital for helping the Phoenix - New Zealand's only fully professional football side - stay afloat.

"Without this support professional football, which is a critical part of football in New Zealand, could be lost indefinitely," Dome said.

"We hope this, like the return of club football, will provide a positive boost for players and fans around the country.

"We would also like to acknowledge the initial financial relief provided by Sport NZ to football's regional bodies and clubs. They too are a critical part of our game."