Full interview: New Phoenix coach Mark Rudan sits down with 1 NEWS

1 NEWS
Ahead of the new A-League season, the Nix's new boss chatted to Dewi Preece about his new challenge. Source: 1 NEWS
Co-host of Australia's Sunrise breakfast show David Koch has outraged viewers, making a slavery joke about sprinter turned footballer Usain Bolt.

With Bolt currently down under attempting to earn a contract with the A-League's Central Coast Mariners, news of a European side's interest in snatching the Olympic legend's signature had the panel talking.

"So the Mariners sell him for money, they make a lot of money out of it?" asked Koch.

"Who said slavery was over."

The rest of the panel were left specchless as Koch tried to change the subject.

Viewers took to social media to express their dismay over the gaffe.

This latest incident comes a month after Sunrise were found to have breached the Australian TV code of practice for a segment on indigenous children.

David Koch made the comments on Channel Seven's Sunrise show about the Central Coast Mariner. Source: Sunrise
Reigning Maltese top-flight champions Valletta FC are behind the power play to prematurely end Usain Bolt's bid for an A-League contract.

Valletta FC have put forward a two-year offer for the Jamaican sprint champion to "spearhead their charge to the Champions League" with an eye toward his potential debut in mid-December, ESPN reports.

"A champion is always welcome and at Valletta FC we believe nothing is impossible," the club's managing director and CEO Ghasston Slimen said.

Bolt's brace for the Central Coast Mariners in Friday night's trial match against Macarthur South West United is the likely catalyst for the Maltese side's interest.

It has seemingly put the Mariners on the clock to give him a full-time professional contract despite January being flagged as the probable deadline for a final decision.

The Mariners want the FFA to contribute to Bolt's multimillion-dollar contract but it is believed he doesn't meet the criteria as a marquee player.

Instead, A-League officials insist they could assist the Mariners by way of a marketing arrangement as well as enabling third-party sponsorships.

Bolt also has a number of personal sponsorships that could count against him.

W-League star Sam Kerr and new teammate Tommy Oar thrust their support behind Bolt on Friday, saying he deserved a marquee deal due to his obvious star power.

His potential southern European suitor wasn't the only one to take notice of his impressive second-half strikes, which have attracted more than six million views on Central Coast's Twitter account.

The 32-year-old was left stupefied when handed a drug test notice.

"I've retired from track and field, looking to become a professional footballer - but look at this," Bolt post on social media, zooming in on the letter.

"How am I going to get drug tested today? I'm not even a professional footballer. Seriously."

But it appears Bolt's unique situation comes under ASADA's testing protocol as athletes may be subject to collection both in and out of competition.

Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt Source: Photosport
England stunned Spain 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League this morning, earning payback for its opening loss against La Roja and staying in contention for a spot in the final four.

Raheem Sterling ended his three-year scoring drought with England with goals on each side of Marcus Rashford's strike before the break, and England held on from 3-0 to earn its first win in Spain since 1987.

Spain suffered its first loss in a competitive match at home since 2003 against Greece. It hadn't lost at home in 27 matches, and had not conceded three goals in a home match since 1991 against Hungary, lost 4-2.

Paco Alcacer scored Spain's first goal early in the second half and Sergio Ramos' claimed the second on the final play of the match.

Despite the loss, Spain stayed ahead in Group 4 of the top-tier League A with two more points than England after three matches. Croatia, with a game in hand, has one point.

Spain could have secured a spot in the last four with a win, while a draw would have ended England's chances of advancing. Only the group winner moves on.

England's Raheem Sterling, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and England at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
England's Raheem Sterling, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and England. Source: Associated Press
Argentina great Diego Maradona has hit out at his countryman Lionel Messi, saying the forward is not a leader on the pitch and should not be considered a footballing God.

Maradona, who along with Brazil's Pele is widely held to be one of the best players of all time, said Messi was one player at his club Barcelona and another with the national side.

"We shouldn't deify Messi any longer," Maradona said in an interview with Fox Sports on Saturday.

"He's Messi when he plays for Barcelona. Messi is Messi when he wears that shirt and he's another Messi with Argentina."

"He's a great player but he's not a leader. It's useless trying to make a leader out of a man who goes to the toilet 20 times before a game."

The reference was believed to be in connection with Messi's extreme nerves before games that have seen him vomit ahead of some important matches.

Messi, 31, has claimed every possible honour with Barcelona and has won the FIFA World Player of the Year award five times.

But he has struggled to reproduce the same scintillating form when wearing the blue and white shirt of Argentina.

Messi has been on the losing side in all four of his finals with Argentina - three in the Copa America and at the 2014 World Cup - and has not scored in four World Cup knockout stages.

After another disappointing tournament in Russia this year, where Argentina failed to get past the last 16, Messi opted to take a sabbatical from international football.

Maradona, who made his comments from the Mexican state of Sinaloa, where he recently took over as coach of local second-tier side Dorados, said Messi's break was a sensible one.

"I wouldn't call him up right now, but never say never. We have to take the pressure off him," he said.

Argentina beat Iraq 4-0 on Thursday with a new-look side, taking their unbeaten run since Russia to three games.

A sterner test will take place on Tuesday when they face Brazil in Saudi Arabia - without Messi.

Argentina's football superstar Lionel Messi.
Argentina's football superstar Lionel Messi shows his frustration at his team's lacklustre qualifying campaign. Source: Associated Press
