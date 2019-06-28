Full interview: New Phoenix boss Ufuk Talay sits down ahead of 2019/20 season

With the 2019/20 A-League season fast approaching, new Wellington Phoenix manager Ufuk Talay has a job on his hands to repeat the success of his predecessor in his first professional head coaching role.

Following a long stint as part of the Sydney FC coaching set up, Talay will this season spread his wings, moving to Wellington for his first opportunity as a head coach, his first task ensuring that the Phoenix can replicate the results of 2018/19, where they made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.