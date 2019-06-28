Full interview: New Phoenix boss Ufuk Talay sits down ahead of 2019/20 season

TODAY |

With the 2019/20 A-League season fast approaching, new Wellington Phoenix manager Ufuk Talay has a job on his hands to repeat the success of his predecessor in his first professional head coaching role.

Following a long stint as part of the Sydney FC coaching set up, Talay will this season spread his wings, moving to Wellington for his first opportunity as a head coach, his first task ensuring that the Phoenix can replicate the results of 2018/19, where they made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The 43-year old manager sat down with 1 NEWS' Dewi Preece, and chatted everything from his season expectations, how to get the best out of local talent, as well as how he and his family are settling into their new Wellington home.

Talay spoke to Dewi Preece as he prepares for his new job. Source: 1 NEWS
