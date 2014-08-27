TODAY |

Frank Lampard named as new Chelsea manager

Associated Press
More From
Football
UK and Europe

Frank Lampard has returned to Chelsea as the club's 12th manager in 16 years under Roman Abramovich's ownership.

The former Chelsea midfielder has left second-tier club Derby, where he came close to securing promotion to the Premier League in his first season in management.

Lampard, who is Chelsea's record scorer with 211 goals and one of its all-time greats, replaces Maurizio Sarri. The Italian lasted only one tumultuous year at Chelsea before returning to his homeland to coach Juventus.

Sarri secured not only a third-place finish in the Premier League but also ended his reign by winning the Europa League in May.

Chelsea announced the arrival of Lampard today. The 41-year-old Lampard has signed a three-year deal.

Frank Lampard
More From
Football
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
Adidas came to the party as the All Blacks got suited and booted in Auckland, and Asafo Aumua was keen to get involved.
'I look like the Terminator' – Asafo Aumua stoked as All Blacks treated to free gear in first camp of 2019
2
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
3
A streaker is tackled at New Zealand's Cricket World Cup clash with England
Streaker the highlight as media savage Black Caps' display against England
4
Reece says it was emotional time for him and his family after getting his first All Blacks call up.
Sevu Reece describes hearing his name read out by the All Blacks - 'My hands and my feet were shaking'
5
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
Steve Hansen on selection of Sevu Reece after domestic violence incident - 'It's dealt with'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Spain's Rodri wins the ball against Celta Vigo

Manchester City smash transfer record for Spanish midfielder Rodri
Brexit (file picture).

UK economy experiences 'worst month' since Brexit vote aftermath
02:06
Authorities recovered the body in a garden near London’s Heathrow Airport.

Man who fell to death from plane into London garden landed next to sunbather
New Zealand U20 Junior All Whites player Sarpreet Singh supported by Callum McCowatt. Lodz, Poland - 2019 June 2: Colombia U20 v New Zealand U20 while Round of 16 Knockout Phase match World Cup FIFA U20 on June 2, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz / www.photosport.nz)

Wynton Rufer confident of German success for Sarpreet Singh: 'You rarely see this type of player'