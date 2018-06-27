 

France, Denmark booed off the pitch after playing out World Cup's first goalless draw

A game neither France nor Denmark needed to win produced the World Cup's first 0-0 draw amid boos and whistles from fans.

The two sides both qualified for the knockout stages with a 0-0 result in Moscow.
A slow-paced game out of step with a vibrant tournament ensured already-qualified France won Group C and Denmark advanced as runner-up.

A draw ensured that outcome, though Peru's 2-0 victory over Australia playing at the same time meant the Danes would have advanced to the round of 16 even had they lost to France.

A French team with six starters resting barely tested Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel until substitute Nabil Fekir tried two long-range shots.

Much of a 78,011 crowd in Luzhniki Stadium whistled misplaced passes and slow play as the game progressed and Denmark protected its point - likely aware Australia had no chance of winning.

