Four people dead at Honduras football match after opposing fans clash on pitch

A fight between fans of rival soccer teams Motagua and Olimpia at the National Stadium in Honduras' capital has left four people dead and led to the suspension of the game.

Security forces in anti-riot gear could be seen patrolling areas inside the stadium on Saturday after violence ensued when fans of the Olimpia team threw stones at a bus carrying Motagua players to the stadium, breaking windows and injuring three players.

Former Celtic player Emilio Izaguirre, a Honduran national, sustained a cut near an eye.

Paraguayan Roberto Moreira and Argentine Jonathan Rougier were also injured.

The National League and police then suspended the game.

A fight broke out between fans of the rival teams, with fists flying and gunfire heard.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, which took their fight inside the stadium as well.

The stadium will be closed until further notice.

The National League did not set a new date for the game to be played.