TODAY |

Four people dead at Honduras football match after opposing fans clash on pitch

Associated Press
More From
Football

A fight between fans of rival soccer teams Motagua and Olimpia at the National Stadium in Honduras' capital has left four people dead and led to the suspension of the game.

Security forces in anti-riot gear could be seen patrolling areas inside the stadium on Saturday after violence ensued when fans of the Olimpia team threw stones at a bus carrying Motagua players to the stadium, breaking windows and injuring three players.

Former Celtic player Emilio Izaguirre, a Honduran national, sustained a cut near an eye.

Paraguayan Roberto Moreira and Argentine Jonathan Rougier were also injured.

The National League and police then suspended the game.

A fight broke out between fans of the rival teams, with fists flying and gunfire heard.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, which took their fight inside the stadium as well.

The stadium will be closed until further notice.

The National League did not set a new date for the game to be played.

Fans of Motagua and Olimpia have engaged in deadly clashes in the past.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's not the first time fans of Motagua and Olimpia have engaged in deadly clashes either. Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
John Campbell investigates: Odds stacked against Pacific minnows like Manu Samoa at Rugby World Cup
3
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
4
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.
Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
5
The All Blacks coach admitted he doesn't even understand how the points system works.
Steve Hansen not worried about All Blacks losing No.1 spot to Wales - 'Now they've got the expectation'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:29
Gabriel Jesus thought he was the hero until the VAR's intervention led to a 2-2 draw.

City denied injury-time winner by VAR, forced to settle for draw with Spurs

FIFA bans Olympic bronze-winning coach for life in fixing bribes case
1 NEWS

Liverpool's backup goalie the hero as Reds win Super Cup on penalties
In this his picture taken on Jan. 14, 2018, Argentine soccer player, Emiliano Sala, of the FC Nantes club, western France, gives a thumbs up during a soccer match against PSG in Nantes, France. The French civil aviation authority says Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

Dead footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot were exposed to 'dangerous' levels of carbon monoxide before plane crash