Former Phoenix coach Des Buckingham takes up job with Premier League club Stoke

Former Wellington Phoenix coach Des Buckingham is heading back to his native England to join Premier League club Stoke City.

Interim Coach Des Buckingham of the Phoenix looks on prior to the match. Source: Photosport

He will have an under-23 coaching role at Stoke, which is managed by former Wales and Manchester United striker Mark Hughes.

Buckingham, with compatriot Chris Greenacre as co-coach, took over at the Phoenix during last season after the resignation of Ernie Merrick.

After the pair took the club away from the bottom of the table, although not as far as a play-off spot, they missed out when interviewed for the permanent position.

Instead, Swiss-born Bosnian Darije Kalezic was appointed in June on a two-year contract.

Buckingham has spent three years in New Zealand, originally joining Wellington as goalkeeping coach before being promoted to an assistant coach.