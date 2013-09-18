 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Former Peruvian official acquitted of corruption charge in ongoing US investigation into global football

share

Source:

Associated Press

A former South American football official was acquitted overnight of a corruption charge stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal after two others were convicted last week, capping a trial in which US prosecutors sought to expose a culture of greed and corruption among the powerful men who oversee the world's most popular sport.

FIFA World Cup trophy

Source: Photosport

Jurors found Manuel Burga, the 60-year-old former president of Peru's football federation, not guilty of a single racketeering conspiracy charge.

Burga wept when the acquittal was announced.

After the verdict, he came out of the courtroom, his eyes wet and said: "God Bless America. That's all I can say."

Burga said he would go home and resume a career as a lawyer that had been largely left behind for the last 15 years during his career as a soccer executive.

"My history in football is finished," he said. "I'll go back to the law."

Last week, jurors told US District Judge Pamela Chen they were deadlocked on Burga's case but had reached guilty verdicts on multiple charges against two other former officials: Juan Napout, of Paraguay, and Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil. Chen gave jurors the holiday weekend to think about Burga's case.

FILE - In these 2017 file photo, three former South American soccer officials, from left, Manuel Burga, of Peru; Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil; and Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay, accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes, are shown outside federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The three are among the more than 40 soccer officials, businessmen and entities charged in a scandal that's shaken FIFA, soccer's governing body. (AP Photo/File)

The three former South American football officials, from left, Manuel Burga, of Peru; Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil; and Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay.

Source: Associated Press

The judge had jailed Marin, 85, and Napout, 59, after their convictions Friday. The two were acquitted on some lesser charges. Burga, meanwhile, was waiting on his passport to return home.

Marin, Burga and Napout had been arrested in 2015. Prosecutors accused them of agreeing to take millions of dollars in bribes from businessmen seeking to lock up lucrative media rights or influence hosting rights for the World Cup and other major tournaments controlled by FIFA.

Burga was the first person to be acquitted among the more than 40 people and entities in the world of global football charged in the US in connection with an investigation that uncovered hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Of those, 24 pleaded guilty in addition to the two convictions last week.

World football's governing body had said last week it would seek compensation and a share of the cash.

"As the jury has found a number of defendants guilty of the charged crimes, FIFA will now take all necessary steps to seek restitution and recover any losses caused by their misconduct," according to a statement from FIFA.

During the trial, the defense argued that the men were innocent bystanders framed by untrustworthy cooperators angling for leniency in their own cases. Burga's lawyer claimed there was no proof he took bribes.

"I would submit to you that never has more been made of less evidence," said Burga's lawyer, Bruce Udolf.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:14
1
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
2
Hayden Williams went from driver to pilot in a matter of seconds at the Western Springs International Test.

Watch: Kiwi Midget car goes flying, catapults dangerously close to top of Western Springs safety barriers in wild crash

00:12
3
Hamilton apologised later for the video which he took down from his social media accounts.

Watch: 'Boys don't wear princess dresses!' Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton slammed for mocking nephew's Christmas outfit

00:26
4
Adams, with a an ugly sweater to boot, added another double-double performance to his resume in the 112-107 win.

Watch: 'It's quite jolly, innit?' Festive Steven Adams reflects on OKC's Christmas Day win over Rockets

5
26th December 2017, Sydney Harbour, Sydney, Australia; Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, the crew of LDV Comanche (NSW) skippered by Jim Cooney make some adjustments as they pass through the Heads

Sydney-Hobart leader Comanche eyes record

01:03
Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS both chicks seem to be healthy and are yet to be named.

'It really is a special Kiwi Christmas' - Two new Kiwi chicks hatch in Rotorua

One chick hatched on Christmas day, and the other hatched today.


Six injured, two seriously in Canterbury crash

Police were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Orari Station Road.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


Surface flooding in Wellington's Lyall Bay.

Flooding in Wellington after more rain 'than the last 48 days added together' falls at airport

A photo provided to MetService shows surface flooding in Lyall Bay.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 