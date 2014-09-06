TODAY |

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge banned for breaching gambling offences

Source:  AAP

Former England and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football-related activity until June 17 for breaching gambling regulations.

Daniel Sturridge Source: Associated Press

The 30-year-old was handed a two-week suspension from football and a over $147,000 fine back in June after an independent regulatory commission found he had given his brother inside information on a possible move to Sevilla during the January 2018 transfer window.

At the time, the English FA revealed it had appealed against the regulatory commission's findings as well as the sanctions handed down, believing them to be too lenient.

And an independent appeal board has now found that the regulatory commission misapplied the FA's rules in relation to the use of inside information and made findings of fact which could not be sustained.

The appeal board has therefore proven two further charges and agreed with the FA that the penalty originally imposed on Sturridge was unduly lenient and increased his effective playing ban from two weeks to four months.

His fine has also been doubled to $295,000 and FIFA has confirmed that the suspension will be of worldwide effect.

Sturridge earlier on Monday mutually terminated his contract at Turkish side Trabzonspor, and the forward will not be allowed to participate in any football or football-related activity until June 17.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Jockey to scale Mount Maunganui after being told she'd never walk again following horror fall
2
Deontay Wilder exercising rematch clause against Tyson Fury as Anthony Joshua confirms own title defence
3
Devastating one-punch KO announces highly-regarded Aussie featherweight
4
Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness
5
Joseph Parker eyes Chisora, Whyte fights after flawless combo drops Shawndell Winters for TKO win
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:30

Everton manager red-carded after match for arguing VAR decision in draw with United

Premier League to continue as coronavirus spreads

Miss of the season? Striker fluffs injury time strike, as Arsenal is dumped out of Europa League

Man U striker dedicates first goal at new club to sister who died in December