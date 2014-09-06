Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge banned for breaching gambling offences

Former England and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football-related activity until June 17 for breaching gambling regulations.



Daniel Sturridge Source: Associated Press

The 30-year-old was handed a two-week suspension from football and a over $147,000 fine back in June after an independent regulatory commission found he had given his brother inside information on a possible move to Sevilla during the January 2018 transfer window.



At the time, the English FA revealed it had appealed against the regulatory commission's findings as well as the sanctions handed down, believing them to be too lenient.



And an independent appeal board has now found that the regulatory commission misapplied the FA's rules in relation to the use of inside information and made findings of fact which could not be sustained.



The appeal board has therefore proven two further charges and agreed with the FA that the penalty originally imposed on Sturridge was unduly lenient and increased his effective playing ban from two weeks to four months.



His fine has also been doubled to $295,000 and FIFA has confirmed that the suspension will be of worldwide effect.

