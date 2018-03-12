 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher suspended by broadcast company after spitting at 14-year-old girl

share

Source:

Associated Press

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was suspended as a football analyst by the Sky television network overnight after being filmed spitting in the direction of a 14-year-old girl through his car window.

The Liverpool legend was being taunted by some Manchester United fans when he "lost his rag" on Saturday.
Source: The Sun

Carragher said that while his future at the broadcaster "remains to be seen," he had not offered his resignation.

The incident happened on Sunday after Carragher left Old Trafford, where he was working for Sky Sports at Manchester United's game against Liverpool.

In a video of the incident, the teenager's father repeatedly mentioned Sunday's score — Liverpool lost 2-1 — before Carragher spat.

"Sky takes this matter extremely seriously and strongly condemns Jamie's actions," Sky said in a statement. "We have made that clear to him in person today and suspended him from his duties. It falls well below the standards we expect of our people."

During an appearance on Sky News, after the spitting footage was aired on a big screen, Carragher called the incident a "moment of madness."

"My biggest regret is for the 14-year-old girl to be caught in the middle of it," Carragher said. "That devastates me more than anything. I've got a daughter exactly the same age and I can't say how I'd react if someone did that to her."

Carragher joined Sky after retiring from playing in 2013 and has won plaudits for his tactical analysis on the flagship "Monday Night Football" show and other Premier League broadcasts.

"I have brought shame on the name of football," Carragher said. "I was a role model, people looked up to me."

A lively on-air partnership has been formed with former Manchester United rival Gary Neville, who backed Carragher to keep his job.

"No excuses he's made a big mistake," Neville wrote on Twitter. "He's massively passionate about football and he's overstepped the mark and shouldn't have reacted. I've been on TV for 3 years with him and imo (in my opinion) this isolated incident shouldn't stop us working together."

The swift decision by Sky to suspend Carragher comes with the European pay TV broadcaster targeted for a takeover and under scrutiny from British regulators.

Comcast, the owner of NBC and Universal Pictures, launched a bid last month to rival an offer by media mogul Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. It comes as The Walt Disney Co. tries to buy Fox for $52.4 billion on the assumption that Fox would buy out the rest of Sky.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Hanover's Thomas Atkins was taken out in cowardly fashion by a Centralia player.

Watch: Fans left infuriated after disgusting foul in high school basketball game

00:29
2
Kagiso Rabada could miss the rest of the four match series if found guilty for this one.

Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada banned from rest of heated series with Australia hours after heroic effort in second Test

00:22
3
PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis walked onto the field twice and appeared to be carrying a pistol in a holster around his waist.

Watch: Greek football match suspended after delirious club owner invades pitch with gun

00:32
4
Liz Ellis has spoken out over the treatment of David Warner's wife Candice in South Africa.

'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

5
Stacey Michelsen in action. Vantage Black Sticks Women vs India. International Hockey. Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Coranga / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks Women name experienced 18-strong squad for Commonwealth Games

03:30
Dr Sue Bagshaw says $10m is needed for the project, which will provide mental health, medical and other services.

One-stop health hub planned for Christchurch youth - 'We have more and more young people suffering'

At least $10m is needed to get it off the ground.


00:39
The nerve agent has been identified as Novichok, and is known to have been made in Russia.

Watch: British PM Theresa May launches blistering attack on Russia, says it's 'highly likely' it was responsible for poisoning ex-spy and daughter with nerve agent

May said Sergei and Yulia Skripal were targeted with a military-grade nerve agent that was manufactured in Russia.


05:20
Sheeran will perform in New Zealand later this month.

Full interview: Anika Moa asks Ed Sheeran for a small $4 million loan and he gives te reo a crack

Sheeran and Moa hit it off on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night.

02:43
Sarah Glass, a midwife, performed an emergency tracheotomy using a Stanley knife.

Lifesaving midwife 'very happy' after using Stanley knife to open choking boyfriend's throat

Isak Bester choked at a barbecue on an isolated beach, but Sarah Glass swung into action.

00:45
Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

'Please, please Ed!' Anika Moa serenades Ed Sheeran in hopes of landing support gig

Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 