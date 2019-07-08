Former footballer and actor Vinnie Jones' wife dies at 53

The wife of former footballer and Hollywood actor Vinnie Jones has died aged 53.

The 54-year-old actor - who first found fame as a football player in the UK - was by his wife's side when she passed away in Los Angeles on Saturday morning (local time).

A statement from Vinnie's management said: "At 8.46am local time in Los Angeles on Saturday July 6, Vinnie Jones's wife, Tanya Jones, passed away after a long illness.

"Tanya passed peacefully at the Jones family home surrounded by Vinnie, their daughter and other family members.

"Vinnie and the family ask for privacy while they go through an understandable period of mourning during this devastating time."

The couple married in 1994, when Vinnie was at the peak of his sporting career.

Tanya had been ill for quite some time before her passing, having previously fought a number of other illnesses.

At the age of 21, for instance, she underwent an emergency heart transplant, whilst she's also been treated for cervical cancer twice.

In 2013, Tanya and Vinnie were both diagnosed with melanoma, before being given the all-clear by doctors two years later.

Vinnie subsequently admitted to being inspired by his wife's show of strength and courage.

The actor - who has appeared in hits such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch - said: "When it comes to things like this, women are stronger.

"Suddenly I've gone from the one helping her to the one that needs support.