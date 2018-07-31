 

Former Football Fern says Andreas Heraf's exit could be the key to NZF turning over a new leaf

New Zealand Football could move forward "leaps and strides and bounds" from the recent Football Ferns controversy with both former CEO Andy Martin and Andreas Heraf out of the picture, a former player says.

Maia Jackman told 1 NEWS this afternoon after it was announced earlier today Heraf would not return to his role as Football Ferns manager she felt that the governing body has a chance to get things right.

"It's been a really terrible situation but there's definitely a silver lining, I feel, to get everything in a really good position to have the right people, the right processes - to get the organisation in a really good space," Jackman said.

Heraf, 50, was the subject of 13 letters of complaint from his players, with claims of bullying and scare tactics around the Football Ferns' 3-1 loss to Japan in June and previous tour of Spain.

The complaints have since led to an independent investigation into Football NZ with former CEO Andy Martin opting to step down from his role soon after it commenced while Heraf has been on "special leave" while the review is conducted.

Martin quit amid controversy surrounding Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf. Source: 1 NEWS

Jackman said the public nature of the players' mutiny against Heraf will benefit Football NZ in the long run.

"I think it's key that this has all happened in the public eye. New Zealand wants to see that the game can now go forward in leaps and strides and bounds.

"You've got the public, the PFA who all want to see that player welfare is the key thing.

"If you don't have players then you don't have an organisation."

Andrew Pragnell has taken over as the interim CEO for six months while a permanent replacement is found and NZF said today a new Football Ferns Head Coach would be sought after the conclusion of the independent review.

Maia Jackman feels NZ Football could move forward 'leaps and strides' after today's announcement. Source: 1 NEWS
Controversial Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf leaves NZ Football in wake of bullying claims, player mutiny

Football Ferns coach and New Zealand Football technical director Andreas Heraf has left his job.

Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands the decision was made that his position was "untenable", having been on suspension for a month in the wake of an inquiry into his conduct in charge of the women's national side.

Heraf, 50, was the subject of up to 13 letters of complaint from his players, with claims of bullying and scare tactics around the Football Ferns' 3-1 loss to Japan in June.

The Austrian coach was placed on 'special leave' as a result of the allegations, and 1 NEWS understands he emptied his office last night.

Former NZF CEO Andy Martin also stood down from his role in the wake of the scandal.

Associated Press
Neymar's decision to use a sponsored advert to admit he sometimes over-reacted to fouls at the World Cup has backfired, with Brazilian marketing experts saying it had made the Paris Saint-Germain striker's image even worse.

Under the title 'A New Man Every Day,' Sunday's video was backed by personal care products maker Gillette and broadcast on several Brazilian TV networks.

"You may think I exaggerate. And sometimes I do exaggerate. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch," Neymar said in the advert, referring to the constant fouls he received at the World Cup.

"I took long to accept your criticism. I took long to look at myself in the mirror and become a new man."

Brazil was knocked out by Belgium in the World Cup quarterfinals earlier this month.

Marketing specialists said the advert damaged the 26-year-old player's brand as much as his histrionics did in Russia.

"The whole market waited 15 days since the end of the World Cup to hear from him," Amir Somoggi, a partner at marketing company Sports Value, told The Associated Press.

"He gave some interviews, but did not admit his exaggerations then. Now he has hidden behind a TV commercial to do that. This was great for the sponsor, after all we are talking about the brand. But it was not good for Neymar, who now has an even bigger image crisis to handle."

Sports marketing consultant Erich Beting believes the timing of the advert was a mistake.

"Neymar's problems happened on the pitch, and he will not play tomorrow to show he has changed, as the ad says. That fact, and his decision to pick an ad to do it, will make it all sound empty. It will be weeks until he has a chance to show any real improvement," Beting said.

Jose Colagrossi, another sports marketing consultant, agreed.

"It would be different if he really meant it, in a live press conference, looking eye to eye and not in a sponsored video," he said.

It is not the first time Neymar has used an advert to handle an image crisis.

In 2011, he was criticized for constant misbehavior and he used an advert sponsored by phone carrier Nextel to address his fans.

"You cursed at me when I made mistakes, you screamed when I didn't listen," he said in the ad. "You know who I am. Only another happy boy playing with his ball."

Now, some of the criticism for the image crisis is aimed at Neymar da Silva Santos, his father and the man who manages his career.

Ricardo Fort, who heads global sponsorship deals at Coca-Cola, said the Brazil striker needs to take control of his career.

"After this World Cup, who thinks of Neymar thinks of theatrics, faking. These are attributes that no brand wants to get associated with," Fort wrote in an open letter to the player in Monday's edition of magazine Meio & Mensagem.

"It is time for you to hire a professional to take care of your career. You are too valuable to be treated like that."

Asked to comment on the negativity, Neymar's staff directed the Associated Press to Procter & Gamble, owners of Gillette. The company did not discuss the criticism of the player, or the ad.

"Like many others, Neymar Jr. faces challenges, injuries and defeats, and the objective of Gillette is to encourage every man, with no distinction, to reflect on the opportunity of becoming a new man every day," the company said in a statement.

The firm also denied a report by newspaper O Globo saying the striker was paid about $US250,000 for the ad.

Source: Associated Press
