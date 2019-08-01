TODAY |

Former EPL star Steven Taylor sees his Phoenix captaincy as start of 'fantastic chapter'

1 NEWS
More From
Football

Former EPL star Steven Taylor has been named as captain of the Phoenix, just the third full-time skipper in the history of the A-League club.

The one-time Newcastle defender takes over from Andrew Durante, who followed manager Mark Rudan to new club Western United after 11 years wearing the captain’s armband for the Phoenix.

'Unbelievable honour for me, speaking to the manager about that, for my family and myself it’s a fantastic chapter for us to start here at the Phoenix and hopefully drive this club forward," Taylor told 1 NEWS.

"I've got the captain's armband and I feel a few inches taller and I've got to lead the lads from the front and it’s as simple as that."

Manager Ufuk Talay saying Taylor's experience, with almost 200 caps for Newcastle United, made him the "perfect leader" for one of the of the youngest squads in Phoenix history.              

The 33-year-old brings some experience to the role having captained at both club and national age group levels throughout his career.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ex-Newcastle defender is the third full-time skipper in the history of the A-League club, taking over from Andrew Durante. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
2
The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Watch: New Air NZ safety video features current and legendary All Blacks, Suits star and Cliff Curtis
3
1 NEWS
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's rise to NRL stardom with Raiders fuelled by his family
4
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
5
The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena.
Kiwi football star Sarpreet Singh staying 'humble' despite training exclusively with first team at Bayern Munich
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Lille winger Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal to shatter transfer record, agree $134m fee for winger Nicolas Pepe
USA celebrate winning the Women's Football World Cup

FIFA expand Women's World Cup to 32 teams for 2023
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 filer, Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Japan at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

Rape claim against football superstar Neymar dismissed, investigators determining if false report was filed
COLONIA, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 24 : New Zealand celebrates after defeating Japan in penalty kicks during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 quarter final match at Estadio Profesor Alberto Suppici on November 24, 2018 in Colonia, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

History-making Young Football Ferns dominate NZ Awards