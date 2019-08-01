Former EPL star Steven Taylor sees his Phoenix captaincy as start of 'fantastic chapter'

Former EPL star Steven Taylor has been named as captain of the Phoenix, just the third full-time skipper in the history of the A-League club.

The one-time Newcastle defender takes over from Andrew Durante, who followed manager Mark Rudan to new club Western United after 11 years wearing the captain’s armband for the Phoenix.

'Unbelievable honour for me, speaking to the manager about that, for my family and myself it’s a fantastic chapter for us to start here at the Phoenix and hopefully drive this club forward," Taylor told 1 NEWS.

"I've got the captain's armband and I feel a few inches taller and I've got to lead the lads from the front and it’s as simple as that."

Manager Ufuk Talay saying Taylor's experience, with almost 200 caps for Newcastle United, made him the "perfect leader" for one of the of the youngest squads in Phoenix history.