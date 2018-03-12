 

Former English football star Jamie Carragher spits at 14-year-old girl after Liverpool derby loss

AAP

Television pundit and former England footballer Jamie Carragher has apologised to a 14-year-old girl for appearing to spit at her after Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Liverpool legend was being taunted by some Manchester United fans when he "lost his rag" on Saturday.
Source: The Sun

The teenage United fan was in the passenger seat of the car her father was driving when he teased the former Liverpool legend about the game.

When the driver repeatedly mentioned the score, Carragher is heard to say, "Alright", before appearing to spit at the car alongside his.

The incident, recorded by the girl's father, ends with the girl saying to her father that Carragher's spittle had hit her in the face.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Carragher wrote: "Totally out of order; I've apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed; lost my rag. No excuse apologies."

