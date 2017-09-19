 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Football


Former England captain Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drink driving

share

Source:

Associated Press

Football star Wayne Rooney pleaded guilty overnight to a drink driving charge, leading to a court imposing a two-year driving ban and ordering him to perform 100 hours of unpaid community work.

Wayne Rooney arrives at Stockport Magistrates Court

Wayne Rooney arrives at Stockport Magistrates Court

Source: Associated Press

The Everton striker was stopped by police outside Manchester on September 1 while driving someone else's car.

Rooney was three times above the legal limit for driving with alcohol in the body, the hearing at Stockport Magistrates' Court was informed as the 31-year-oldformer England captain entered his guilty plea.

"Following today's court hearing I want publicly to apologize for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong," Rooney said in a statement.

"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologize to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career."

A breathalyser test showed Rooney's alcohol level was 104 micrograms in 100 milliliters of breath. The driving limit in England and Wales is 35 micrograms per 100 milliliters of breath.

Rooney's legal team asked District Judge John Temperley to consider not imposing a community work order because of his ongoing charitable work.

However, Temperley said he was "not convinced" that imposing a large fine "would have the same effect".

Rooney was also told to pay $158 of prosecution costs and a victim surcharge for the same amount.

"Of course I accept the sentence of the court," Rooney said, "and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."

Rooney is the all-time leading scorer for England and for Manchester United.

He retired from the national team last month and left United in July after 13 years to rejoin Everton. He won one Champions League and five Premier League titles while at United.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:24
1
Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.

Watch: Joseph Parker's out-of-control manager David Higgins is booted from presser as Fury's dad yells: 'F*** off d***head'

01:03
2
The 22-year-old Wests Tigers half is in the country promoting the upcoming tournament.

'Dad had tears in his eyes' - Tui Lolohea determined to make Tonga proud at league world cup

00:29
3
The former All Blacks flanker has shone for La Rochelle in 2016-17.

Victor Vito named French Top 14 player of the year - watch some of his best moments for La Rochelle


00:34
4
Duco Events boss David Higgins stole the show at this morning’s press conference.

Watch: 'It reflects on our team' - Joseph Parker tells 1 NEWS he's embarrassed by David Higgins' bizarre press conference rant


00:29
5
The two fighters will meet in the ring on September 24 in Manchester.

Video: Staredown! Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury come face to face after heated press conference

02:32
Our fastest growing city is facing some pretty serious growing pains.

Election countdown: Housing and jobs top of wish list for many Tauranga voters

Our fastest growing city is facing some pretty serious growing pains.

00:39
Shail Kaushal says the same dairy has been hit multiple times – this time with a gun – and it’s time for action to be taken.

'This is absolutely outrageous!' - Mt Roskill board member asks for help fighting vicious dairy robberies

Cash and cigarettes were taken from a Mount Roskill dairy last night, just six months after a group attacked the shopkeeper.

05:18
Ayla is a happy toddler, but because of her condition, her family has to pay more for insurance.

'It's not an illness or a disease' – family left confused after extra travel insurance charge for two-year-old with Down's syndrome

Ayla is a happy toddler, but because of her condition, her family has to pay more for insurance.

00:40
Corin Dann says there is real anger in the rural community, and both sides are to blame for stirring it up.

'I don't think it's been a helpful part of this election campaign': Corin Dann on rural-urban voting divide

Farmers protested today in Waikato over policies they say punish them.


00:51
Botany candidate Wetex Kang is accused of posting an audio message on the Chinese social media app Wechat about a reporter.

'I'll beat him up' - Maori Party investigating allegations candidate threatened NZ Herald reporter

Botany candidate Wetex Kang is the party's first Chinese candidate.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 