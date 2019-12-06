Former captain Steven Taylor makes surprise return to Wellington Phoenix

The Phoenix have been given a significant boost to their struggling campaign with former captain Steven Taylor returning to the Wellington club for the remainder of the A-League season.

Steven Taylor. Source: Photosport

The 35-year-old departed the Phoenix suddenly last year, saying he was tired of the A-League’s uncertainty due to Covid-19.

The departure saw him join Indian Super League side Odisha but his new club finished last this season, failing to make the playoffs.

The early finish gave Taylor a window to return which he has since taken and is currently in quarantine in Australia before joining his teammates.

"I'm looking forward to joining back up with my teammates in Wollongong and working under Uffy [Ufuk Talay] again and doing my best for the Phoenix fans back in New Zealand and across Australia," Taylor said.

Coach Ufuk Talay says that Taylor brings a number of qualities to the team which will compliment what we already have in the squad.

"Stevie is a class act and he'll bring that leadership that we need in the backline," said Talay.

"As a player he brings a defensive presence and as a person he brings leadership and character to the team - he was very influential in the changing room for us last season and that's what we want him to bring to the squad, in addition to his play on the field."