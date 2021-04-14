Footballer slapped with instant red card after blatant shoulder charge in Euro qualifier

A Ukranian footballer hit the showers early this morning after copping an instant red card for a blatent cyncical foul late in her team's impending Euro 2022 qualifier loss.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With just four minutes of regular time left and Ukraine losing 3-1 on aggregate to Northern Ireland, Natiya Pantsulaya appeared to let the situation get the better of her after initially giving chase for a loose ball against opponent Sarah McFadden.

Rather than continue her chase for the ball, Pantsulaya changed her course and lined up McFadden instead, before attempting a blatant shoulder charge that Sonny Bill Williams would probably be proud of.

McFadden hit the deck and the referee blew her whistle but rather than wait to see the impending red card, Pantsulaya instead began to walk off the field already knowing it was coming.