TODAY |

Footballer slapped with instant red card after blatant shoulder charge in Euro qualifier

Source:  1 NEWS

A Ukranian footballer hit the showers early this morning after copping an instant red card for a blatent cyncical foul late in her team's impending Euro 2022 qualifier loss.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ukraine's Natiya Pantsulaya didn't even wait for the referee to dismiss her after her bizarre foul on Northern Ireland's Sarah McFadden. Source: BBC

With just four minutes of regular time left and Ukraine losing 3-1 on aggregate to Northern Ireland, Natiya Pantsulaya appeared to let the situation get the better of her after initially giving chase for a loose ball against opponent Sarah McFadden.

Rather than continue her chase for the ball, Pantsulaya changed her course and lined up McFadden instead, before attempting a blatant shoulder charge that Sonny Bill Williams would probably be proud of.

McFadden hit the deck and the referee blew her whistle but rather than wait to see the impending red card, Pantsulaya instead began to walk off the field already knowing it was coming.

Northern Ireland didn't let the bizarre moment rattle them as they instead added a second goal in stoppage time to lock in their spot for the Euro 2022 finals with the 2-0 win [4-1 on aggregate] in Belfast.

 

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
Black gridiron player wants people to ‘stop talking about’ racist banana peels incident
2
Trent Boult delivers death bowling masterclass, picks up two wickets in final over of IPL win
3
IPL fans angry at Kane Williamson being left out
4
Sir John Kirwan says New Zealand Rugby 'cannot re-sign' TJ Perenara
5
From forgettable to favourites: The Tactix's rapid rise in NZ netball
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Goal controversially ruled out mars Champions League quarter-final clash

Phoenix hope to host games in NZ following trans-Tasman bubble announcement

Wellington Phoenix fall to late defeat in thrilling contest

Chris Wood scores in third straight game, but unable to stop Burnley defeat