Footballer sentenced for attacking Elvis impersonator

Blackburn striker Anthony Stokes has been hit with a two-year suspended sentence for assaulting an Elvis impersonator in a nightclub.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 21: Anthony Stokes of Hibernian celebrates scoring during the Scottish Cup Final between Rangers and Hibernian at Hampden Park on May 21, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty)

Anthony Stokes celebrates scoring during the Scottish Cup Final in May 2016.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty last November over the attack in what was then Buck Whaleys on Leeson Street in Dublin on June 8, 2013.

Dublin-born Stokes, who spent six years playing for Celtic, is also to pay the victim, Anthony Bradley, $44,000 (NZD).

Judge Patricia Ryan said she was taking into consideration "the seriousness of the offence and the personal circumstances" of Stokes.

Dublin's Circuit Criminal Court heard that Mr Bradley, 53, suffered a broken nose and two broken teeth in the incident.

He has also been diagnosed with a degenerative spinal condition since the assault, which causes pain across his neck and shoulders.

Judge Ryan also ordered Stokes to sign a bond to be on good behaviour for two years.

