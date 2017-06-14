 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo accused of $22 million tax fraud

share

Source:

SKY

The Real Madrid and Portugal striker is accused of knowingly using a business structure to hide image rights income in Spain.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

00:30
2
The men from the south chose to forgo their pre match haka in favour of this pre-match presentation.

Watch: Highlanders Luke Whitelock presents Lions with claymore sword in honour of teams' Scottish heritage

00:30
3
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.

Watch: Gutsy Highlanders snatch nail-biting one point win over Lions in Dunedin

00:30
4
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.

Watch: Rampaging Waisake Naholo shrugs off feeble Lions defence to score for Highlanders

00:54
5
A deflated Lions coach told media his side must do better going forward on the tour.

'We shot ourselves in the foot' - Warren Gatland bemoans Lions' mistakes after Highlanders defeat

06:38
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

'They need to see politicians speaking about real issues, not sound bites' – how to get young Kiwis engaged in upcoming election

Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

00:31
Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

New Zealand will face England in the Rugby World Championship final.

03:18
Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.

'It's about big intermittent fat winter highs' – winter 2017 could be colder than last year

Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.


03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ