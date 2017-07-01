Football star Lionel Messi marries childhood sweetheart in Argentina hometown

Lionel Messi and his childhood sweetheart married today at a ceremony in his Argentine hometown attended by some of the biggest names in soccer.

Newlywed Lionel Messi flashes a thumbs up as he and his bride Antonella Roccuzzo come out on to a red carpet to pose for photographers. Source: Associated Press

About 250 guests attended the marriage of Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo at a luxury hotel. They included Messi's Barcelona teammates Neymar, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique, who was joined by his wife, Colombian pop star Shakira.

Argentines were abuzz over the wedding in Rosario, an agricultural hub and the country's third-largest city about 300 kilometres northwest of Buenos Aires.

Curious onlookers gathered before the wedding near the heavily guarded site hoping to snap photos of the soccer stars.

"We think it's great that Messi has come to Rosario to get married," said Julio Sosa, who cleans windows for a living.

Messi, 30, grew up in a lower-middle-class neighbourhood in Rosario along with two brothers and a sister. His bride, 29, is the cousin of a close Messi friend and the new couple has been close friends since meeting at a young age.

Messi and Roccuzzo stayed in touch after he left to play soccer in Spain at age 13 and they eventually started a romantic relationship in the late 2000s.