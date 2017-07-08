 

Football star Jermain Defoe's close six-year-old friend Bradley Lowery loses battle with cancer

Bradley Lowery, a football mascot who struck up a close friendship with England striker Jermain Defoe after being diagnosed with a rare cancer and gained fans across the sport, has died. He was six.

The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.
Source: @afcbournemouth / Twitter

Lowery's family said toay in a statement on their Facebook page that he died in the arms of his mother and father.

The statement said "he was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed elsewhere."

Lowery, who had neuroblastoma, was a mascot for then-English Premier League team Sunderland several times last season and formed a bond with Defoe, who now plays for Bournemouth.

"He will always be in my heart for the rest of my life," Defoe said the day before Bradley died.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Bradley Lowrey and Jermain Defoe of Sunderland walk into the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at Stadium of Light on December 14, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Bradley Lowrey and Jermain Defoe of Sunderland walk into the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea.

Source: Getty

Lowery also was a mascot for an England game at Wembley Stadium in March, and supporters of different clubs made banners and chanted his name at games.

Sunderland said in a statement: "Bradley captured the hearts and minds of everyone at our club with his indomitable spirit, tremendous courage and beautiful smile, which could light up even the darkest of rooms.

"Despite battling neuroblastoma for much of his all too short life, he demonstrated a bravery and fortitude beyond his years that humbled us all. He was truly an inspiration."

Football fans had hoped a massive fundraising effort last year could get him to the United States for pioneering treatment, but Lowery's family announced in December that his cancer was terminal.

World football's governing body FIFA tweeted: "Today, the football world lost one of its bravest fans."

