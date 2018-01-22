 

Football South finish investigation into coach accused of rubbing child's nose in dirt

An investigation into allegations a Dunedin football coach made a child rub his nose in dirt and gloated about it has finished.

Football South started looking into the incident after a parent posted on social media about the incident on 9 June.

Football South Board chairperson Matthew Holdridge said its recommendations have been given to the board and a decision based on the findings was made early this week.

Mr Holdridge said he could not give any details on the recommendations or the investigation.

Football South's code of conduct says coaches must refrain from any form of abuse, victimisation or discrimination towards others.

The incident allegedly happened during a match involving players aged between 11 and 13.

The club in question was being contacted and Football South would not comment further until the club had had a chance to respond, Mr Holdridge said.

RNZ understands the club is the Green Island Football Club.

RNZ has contacted the club to ask if the coach in question was stood down during the investigation and if action will be taken against them.

The club has yet to respond. 

