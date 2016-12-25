Football players among 30 dead as boat capsizes in Uganda

Thirty people have fatally drowned after an overloaded boat carrying a football team and fans capsized on Lake Albert in northwestern Uganda, police say.



There were 45 people packed on to the boat when it overturned, police marine commander James Apora said.



"Most of the people on board, including the boat operator, were drunk," Apora said.



"They were singing and shouting and sat on one side of the boat, forcing it to turn over. We are trying to apprehend the owner of the boat," Apora said.



Boat accidents are common in Uganda, killing dozens of people each year.