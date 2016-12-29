Football legend Paul Gascoigne taken to hospital after hotel fracas

 

Paul Gascoigne, the ex-England footballer, has been hospitalised after suffering a head injury in a London hotel.

Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne

Source: Getty

Police were called to a disturbance at the Ace Hotel in Shoreditch, with Gascoigne, 49, being taken to hospital.

"The man has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition," Scotland Yard confirmed to media.

A spokesperson on behalf of Gascoigne confirmed that he had been in an incident.

"He hasn't been arrested. He's about to be released and sent home," Terry Baker told the Daily Mail.

Gascoigne has struggled with alcoholism in the past, yet there is no confirmation as to whether it was a factor in the incident. 

