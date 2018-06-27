Football icon Diego Maradona rushed to hospital after collapsing following dramatic Argentina World Cup win

Source:
Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has been rushed to hospital in Saint Petersburg, appearing to have collapsed during his side's 2-1 win over Nigeria at the Football World Cup this morning.
Maradona, 57, could be seen being helped from his seat at the final whistle of this morning's match, before collapsing inside the stadium.
The former World Cup winner was attended to by paramedics, before being transported to a local hospital.
A source within the Argentina camp has told The Independent that Maradona has since been stabilised.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport