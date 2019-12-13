Football Ferns veteran Rose White home after settling in Seattle as teammate of US superstar

Football Ferns veteran Rosie White has returned home after a whirlwind year that took her from the World Cup in France to a new club in the United States.

White has settled into life in Seattle with Reign FC, where she teamed up with World Cup-winner and the biggest star in women's football, Megan Rapinoe.

"Everything that she represents on and off the field is so positive and it's just driving the women's game like mad,” White said of her famous teammate.

“She's done a pretty good job of making us look cool as a sport."

Their club is on the verge of a deal that could spark even more growth in the game, with an impending takeover by the owners of French heavyweights and six-time Champions League winners Lyon.

"There've been rumours they've been trying to get into the league for a few years, and a massive force like Lyon has done so well in the women's game in France,” she said.

“To have that sort of culture invested into the US league is going to be really massive."

The 26-year-old has already made over a hundred appearances for the Football Ferns and is now dreaming of a World Cup in New Zealand in four years' time.

The joint-bid has sparked memories of the under-17 World Cup here 11 years ago, when she scored a hat-trick against Colombia.

"That sort of memory is probably one of my favourite memories," she said. "My family was sitting in the crowd.

“When I was 15 it was my introduction to international football."