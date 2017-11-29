Football Ferns thrash Thailand in clinical display of attacking football

The Football Ferns have picked themselves up from a disappointing draw in the first game to thrash Thailand 5-0 in Bangkok.

Much more clinical in front of goal and in hot and humid conditions on Tuesday night, the Ferns nailed their biggest win outside Oceania in more than 20 years.

The Ferns made two changes to the side which drew 0-0 at the weekend, bringing in teenager Anna Leat and Anna Green.

Striker Amber Hearn was joined up front by Annalie Longo as they looked to play a fast-paced game on a much-improved surface.

The world No.19 side were camped in the half of their 24th-ranked opponents and the pressure paid off with goals to Hearn, Longo and Katie Bowen and two penalties to Ria Percival.

They led 2-0 at halftime.

"The work between game one and two really paid off so we are really pleased for the girls," co-coach Gareth Turnbull said.