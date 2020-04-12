TODAY |

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson remaining positive as career hangs in limbo

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson knows a thing or two about lengthy absences from the sport - and how she can help keep the boredom at bay amid the nationwide lockdown.

The striker has learned how to deal with the tedium that comes from being forced into a waiting game after two serious knee injuries. Source: 1 NEWS

After suffering two serious knee injuries, including a six-month lay-off before last year’s World Cup, Wilkinson has learned how to deal with the tedium that comes from being forced into a waiting game.

The 27-year-old signed an early termination agreement at Sporting Lisbon in order to leave Portugal for Whangarei ahead of the nationwide lockdown.

While the striker's career has been left in limbo, she says the most important thing is to "control what you can and stay fit and stay ready. Be optimistic."

For now, she's been playing music to keep the boredom at bay, though sometimes, reality bites. 

"I do have a guitar, I did break the string so that's been really upsetting because it's the only decent guitar I have here. I snapped the E string and I can't replace it because I can't go anywhere."

