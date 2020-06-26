TODAY |

Football Ferns stars over the moon as NZ confirmed to host 2023 World Cup

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Football and Football Federation Australia are in celebration mode this morning after securing the hosting rights to the 2023 FIFA Women’s Wold Cup.

Source: 1 NEWS

The trans-Tasman bid saw off rival Colombia by 22 votes to 13.

Football Ferns Annalie Longo, Erin Nayler, and Hannah Wilkinson watched the announcement anxiously at 4am.

“My heart was racing,” Nayler told 1 NEWS.

“I’m very relieved that we got it, I just can’t wait. The next three years are going to be really exciting, the build-up to a World Cup on home soil.”

The World Cup will be the first staged across two confederations, and the first Women’s World Cup to be held in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Absolutely stoked,” Longo said.

“Obviously coming in we were confident, but you kind of never know until it's confirmed. So we're really happy, the World Cup's coming home!

“The exposure that it’s going to bring, it’s an exciting opportunity for us.”

