Football Ferns slip to another disheartening loss against Scotland

New Zealand have suffered an unwanted dose of deja vu after going down 2-0 to Scotland in a second women's international friendly in Spain.

New Zealand fell to a 2-0 defeat for the second match in a row.
Source: New Zealand Football

It was the same result as the first game at San Pedro del Pinatar three days earlier, with the 19th-ranked Football Ferns unable to turn the tables on a side ranked four places lower.

Scotland even opened the scoring with the same player as on Saturday, when Jane Ross found the net soon before halftime.

Karen Brown bagged the second soon after the break.

It was a disappointing return for an experienced New Zealand side still finding their feet under the eye of new coach Andre Heraf.

