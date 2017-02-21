 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Football Ferns skipper blames forced retirement on lack of funding from NZ Football

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand women's captain Abby Erceg has launched a broadside at New Zealand Football while announcing her retirement from the international game.

Abby Erceg will hang up her boots at the age of 27 after next month's Cyprus Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS

Central defender Erceg says the Football Ferns aren't valued, nor adequately supported by the national body, prompting her retirement at the age of 27 as an act of protest.

United States-based Erceg made her New Zealand debut in 2006 and was named skipper in 2014. She has played 129 internationals and competed at three World Cups.

The side's annual High Performance Sport New Zealand funding was reduced in December after they failed to progress from the group stage at the Rio Olympics.

She says the players had already struggled to maintain high standards with minimal financial assistance from NZF.

"Due to the unfortunate and unfavourable circumstances within the organisation that is NZF, it is with regret and great sadness that today is the day that I announce my retirement from the international game," Erceg wrote on a social media account.

"Without being able to justify my involvement any longer, I will be stepping back in the hopes to create change for the current and future generations of NZ footballers."

NZF chief executive Andy Martin says Erceg's comments came as a surprise and disappointment.

He says the team's funding level heading to Rio last August was the best it had ever been.

"The team has had significant opportunities - and will do going forward - to be at their best and compete with the best teams in the world at pinnacle events," he said.

"Investing in the Ferns is a priority for New Zealand Football as a result of the success they have had on the world stage and also the positive impact they have had on the women's game here in New Zealand."

Nineteenth-ranked New Zealand's climb to as high as 16th in the world rankings had played a part in the growth of player numbers by about 20 per cent over the last six years, Martin added.

He praised Erceg's career, describing her as a Football Ferns "legend" and said he was sad she is retiring.

Erceg will end her career at the Cyprus Cup tournament in early March.

She will continue playing in the US National Women's Soccer League for the champion Western New York Flash, who have been rebranded as the North Carolina Courage.

"Time to move on to places where female footballers are appreciated, respected and endorsed. I hope that NZF one day has this philosophy," she said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
Out on a fishing trip, the Auckland NRL side helped the coastguard find a missing 20-year old.

Watch: Warriors help coastguard rescue man on Auckland harbour

00:16
2
Elliott's final over heroics proved once again he is the man for a pressure situation.

Watch: He did it again! Grant Elliott drops bat in epic joy after hitting mammoth six to win Pakistan T20 match


01:25
3
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


00:27
4
Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.

'I wanted to die' – former Bay of Plenty halfback reveals battle with depression

01:22
5
Ricahrd Escot of L'Equipe explained that the former All Black was initially pulled over for speeding after drinking four glasses of wine.

Land Rover dumps Dan Carter over drink drive shame

01:53
Ngati Kahungunu is hosting a two-day economic summit with some Chinese business people this week.

Video: Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

NZ Foreign Affairs and Trade is aiming to do $30 billion worth of business with China by 2020.

00:38
The PM also quashed any talks on TVNZ reforms, around ownership, saying there aren't any on the way.

PM quashes talks of national sport events being free-to-air: 'Govt getting involved won't make it better'

Last year a bill was introduced to parliament calling for all sports of national significance to be made free-to-air.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Boss who hired Ministry of Transport $726,000 fraudster 'not embarrassed'

Joanne Harrison's fraud was first revealed by 1 NEWS last year and today she's been sentenced to nearly four years in jail.

02:38
A wall has been built for the families as a place to come and find tranquillity, to honour those lost in quakes.

Touching tribute - 185 Canterbury quake victims memorialised on wall unveiled to families

The memorial will be blessed in front of a private audience, including family members.

00:27
Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.

'I wanted to die' – former Bay of Plenty halfback reveals battle with depression

Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ