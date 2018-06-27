 

Football Ferns skipper Ali Riley signs for English giants Chelsea

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley has sealed a move to one of the world's biggest clubs, penning a deal with English club Chelsea.

Commerce City, Colorado - Friday September 15, 2017: Ali Riley (7) of the New Zealand Women's National Football Team against the USWNT at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Copyright photo: Jamie Schwaberow / ISI / www.photosport.nz

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley

Source: Photosport

Riley, 30, joins the Blues from Swedish side Rosengard, where she's been since 2012, winning three league titles, and three Swedish cups.

The Football Ferns' defender joins Chelsea on an undisclosed deal, heading to England from Sweden next month.

Riley has played 95 times for the Football Ferns, scoring one goal since her debut in 2007, and was awarded the captaincy of New Zealand's women's side last year.

