Football Ferns skipper Ali Riley signs for English giants Chelsea

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley has sealed a move to one of the world's biggest clubs, penning a deal with English club Chelsea.

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley Source: Photosport

Riley, 30, joins the Blues from Swedish side Rosengard, where she's been since 2012, winning three league titles, and three Swedish cups.

The Football Ferns' defender joins Chelsea on an undisclosed deal, heading to England from Sweden next month.