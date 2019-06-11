Football Ferns to play Olympic champs Canada

New Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova has been thrown a serious challenge for her first match in charge of the New Zealand side with matches scheduled against Olympic champions Canada next month.

Source: Breakfast

Klimkova, who succeeded Tom Sermanni in the role, will lead the Football Ferns for the first time on October 24 in a match against the gold medallists before a rematch three days later. Both matches will be in Canada.

Adding to the difficult situation will be Klimkova's limited selection availability with her squad set to feature players predominately plying their trade in Europe and North America as Covid-19 travel restrictions prevent players from New Zealand and Australia taking part.

The former Czech international said she's up for the challenge though and will look to stamp her mark on her new team.

"The main goal for us in Canada is really to be clear how do we want to play, to be clear about the roles for the players on the field and off the field, so we are going to really focus mainly on us.

"Of course we will be prepared how to play against Canada but the main goal for us is to focus on us."

Klimkova said her first goal is to get the Football Ferns finding the back of the net more.

"I'm a very attacking orientated coach who loves to have the ball on our feet and control the game a little bit more, but what we need to have for that is very organised and tough defence that is hard to breakdown."

New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said the games against Canada were an important first step for building towards the home World Cup in 2023.

"Despite the challenges posed to international football by the Covid-19 pandemic, it's vitally important that we are able to get Jitka and the squad together, and begin planning a route to success in 2023," he said.

"Our expectation is that all future international windows for the Football Ferns will be filled, and filled with high quality opposition.