Football Ferns knocked out of World Cup after Cameroon score winner in injury time

The Football Ferns have failed to tick off either of their goals at this year's World Cup after losing 2-1 to Cameroon in their final pool game this morning.

The Kiwi women's side had been vocal about wanting to win their first ever World Cup match and progressing to the knockout stages of this year's event, but Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout ended those hopes with a brilliant solo finish in injury time.

After Cameroon turned the ball over from a throw in, Nchout got the ball and managed to weave her way past the defence before curling the ball into the back of the net to score in the fifth minute of added time - her second goal of the match.

With the defeats to Canada and the Netherlands earlier in the tournament, the Football Ferns now depart with their equal-worst showings at a World Cup on par with the 1991 and 2007 campaigns.

To rub salt in the wound, Nchout's goal also put them in the round of 16.

After a scoreless first half, the Football Ferns were put on the back foot when Nchout put Cameroon ahead in the 58th minute.

But the Kiwis were given hope when Aurelle Awona sent a cross from Katie Bowen into the back of her own net in the 80th to tie the game 1-1.