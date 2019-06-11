Football Ferns 'keen' to start World Cup campaign with a win, knockout stages in their sights

The Football Ferns have rallied from yesterday's tough news of Meikayla Moore and are turning their attention to their opening World Cup match against the Netherlands tomorrow.

Coach Tom Sermanni told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning the team are "very upbeat" heading into the clash with the World No.8 side.

"The team is confident," Sermanni said.

"Everybody's in a good mood and keen for the games to start."

Sermanni said the Football Ferns have two goals at this year's event - claim their first ever win at a World Cup and progress to the knockout stages.

Besides the Netherlands, the Football Ferns also have World No.5 Canada and World No.46 Cameroon in their pool - the Kiwi team is ranked 19th.

Sermanni said an added value the team has though is experience, with multiple members of the squad attending their fourth World Cups.

"For the players that have been there, done it, seen it - it just makes everybody a lot calmer."

One key piece of experience the side is now missing though is Moore who has been ruled out of the entire tournament with a ruptured Achilles sustained during training. Sermanni said the loss shook the side.

"That day, we were knocked for six to be honest, but the team is resilient.

"[Moore] is still with the group and still part of the group and the team will go out there even more motivated to do well for her."