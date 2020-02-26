Football Ferns' greatest goal scorer Amber Hearn retires from football

The Football Ferns' greatest ever goalscorer Amber Hearn won't get the chance to play a World Cup on home soil after announcing her retirement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A knee injury forced retirement on the 35-year-old, who finishes her career with 125 caps and 54 goals, including the winner in the historic win over Brazil in 2013.

Her goal tally is the highest of any New Zealand player, male or female.