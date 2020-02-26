TODAY |

Football Ferns' greatest goal scorer Amber Hearn retires from football

Source:  1 NEWS

The Football Ferns' greatest ever goalscorer Amber Hearn won't get the chance to play a World Cup on home soil after announcing her retirement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hearn announced her retirement after 125 caps and 54 goals, her tally the highest of any New Zealand player, male or female. Source: 1 NEWS

A knee injury forced retirement on the 35-year-old, who finishes her career with 125 caps and 54 goals, including the winner in the historic win over Brazil in 2013.

Her goal tally is the highest of any New Zealand player, male or female.

Hearn's retirement comes after FIFA inspection officials spent a week here, as the joint bid with Australia to host the Women's World Cup in 2023 gathers momentum.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Knights offer Kalyn Ponga $4.7m and chance to play for All Blacks at RWC in new deal - report
2
Steven Adams reveals close family connection with Israel Adesanya - 'He's my elder'
3
Steven Adams pulls out behind-the-back pass, one-handed dunk as he stars in OKC's win over Spurs
4
Deontay Wilder agrees ring entrance costume the cause for his defeat, also 'hurt' by trainer who threw in towel
5
Beauden Barrett's skills on the green impress history-making golfer at NZ Open
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

UK children banned from practising headers to reduce head injuries, other risks

Phoenix youngster targets Olympic berth after breakout season

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal to victory over Everton, keeps Gunners in Champions League hunt

Martial bamboozles Hornets keeper with turn as Man United thump Watford