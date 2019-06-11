TODAY |

Football Ferns' friendly against Japan cancelled - 'This is the right outcome'

Source:  1 NEWS

The Football Ferns' match against Japan next month has been cancelled by the Japanese Football Association (JFA), due to concerns around the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Breakfast

New Zealand Football said they have been in close contact with JFA over the last few weeks as the situation has escalated and with health risks, along with the challenges around border closures and self-isolation for players and staff travelling to and from Japan, have lead to this morning's decision.

"It's very disappointing for football reasons, but we feel this is the right outcome. Coronavirus is already having a huge impact on our game, and we're monitoring what's happening very closely," NZ Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said.

"We'll continue to take advice from the New Zealand Government, World Health Organisation and our own internal health experts as we focus on keeping our people safe."

It comes after the All Whites' upcoming friendlies against Oman and Bahrain were cancelled earlier this week due to the pandemic as well.

