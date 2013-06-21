Football Ferns edged by Scotland in international friendly in Spain

The Football Ferns have lost 2-0 to Scotland in an international friendly played on neutral ground in Spain.

Annalie Longo in action for Football Ferns Source: Photosport

The 19th-ranked New Zealand side went behind in the first half at San Pedro del Pinatar when Scotland's Jane Ross opened the scoring, while a Ferns' defensive error late in the second half saw the game put out of their reach.

The match had begun overnight (NZT) as a hard fought and physical contest, before Scotland penetrated deep into their own half to get the ball to experienced forward Ross.

Ross struck a powerful shot in wet conditions that Ferns' keeper Erin Nayler saved. But Nayler was unable to back up as Ross quickly followed her shot to strike again and find the back of the net.

From there Scotland had the better of the chances until the Ferns came close to levelling the scores in the second half when substitute Anna Green hammered a powerful shot into the crossbar.

But just as the Football Ferns looked the more likely of the two teams to score, Scotland doubled their lead after 78 minutes.

The Ferns defence turned the ball over and Scot Lisa Evans finished with a goal into the middle of the net.

The loss was the second to the Scots within a year after Scotland won 3-2 at last year's Cyprus Cup.