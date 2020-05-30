Football Ferns duo get back into action after waiting out Covid-19 in Northland

Two Football Ferns stalwarts are getting back into the swing of things after lockdown, training with local side Northland FC after seeing out Covid-19 in the far north.

The beachside town of Ruakaka has been home to goalkeeper Erin Nayler and striker Hannah Wilkinson.

Nayler was forced to rush back to New Zealand at the start of lockdown, normally plying her trade professionally with French side Bordeaux.

The goalkeeper doesn't have any regrets about her current surroundings.

"I think there's nowhere better where I could be in lockdown," Nayler told 1 NEWS.

"I've been running up and down this beach a lot, and it's just been great.

"I've never been in Ruakaka for more than two months, and now I love it and I don't want to leave."

The pair have been a welcome addition for Northland FC, the local club mixing with two of New Zealand's best.

"I think they were a little bit surprised when we turned up," Nayler said.

"To get straight in with the boys has been great. Northland are a great side, they've welcomed us so it's been awesome."

For Wilkinson meanwhile, the time with Northland FC is a return to her old stomping ground.

"Some of them actually are my little brother's friends so that was nice," Wilkinson told 1 NEWS.

"It's kind of hard to recognise them all grown up but no it's good, it's been really nice so far."

The two Football Ferns are relishing the chance to be back in any capacity, with Europe's current battle against Covid-19 not looking any clearer.

Wilkinson left Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, while Nayler is a free agent as of next month, although says she's close to finalising her next move.