Football Ferns duo earn professional contracts after signing with European clubs

Two more Football Ferns will join the professional ranks after striker Aimee Phillips and Meikayla Moore put pen to paper with European clubs.

Football Ferns defender Meikayla Moore fights challenges for the ball. Source: Photosport

Moore, 21, has signed with FC Koln in the German Bundesliga to play alongside New Zealand striker Amber Hearn while Phillips, 26, has secured a deal with Spartak Subotica in Serbia.

The two Canterbury United Pride players are thrilled to take sizeable steps in their careers.

"I am really looking forward to the challenge of training and playing against some for the best players in Europe," said Moore who has played 24 internationals for the Football Ferns since her debut in 2013.

"The Bundesliga is one of, if not the strongest league, for women's football. It's another dream of mine ticked off."

Phillips, who has played six internationals since 2015 is looking forward in particular to being involved in the Champions League, and is also looking forward to a new challenge.

"I am most looking forward to taking my game to another level.

"I am also looking forward to living in Serbia because it is a beautiful place and it's in Europe which is an opening to endless opportunities and beginnings."