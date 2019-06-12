Football Ferns coach to step down after Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand Football has confirmed today that Tom Sermanni will end his tenure as Football Ferns head coach this August, going out on a high at the Tokyo Olympics.

Football Ferns coach Tom Sermanni. Source: 1 NEWS

After joining for an initial nine-month contract in October 2018, former USA Women and Australian Matildas coach Sermanni led the Ferns at the 2018 OFC Women’s Nations Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, Algarve Cup 2020, and to stand-out friendly wins against England and Norway over the last two and a half years.

“It has been an honour to coach the team and to get to know the fantastic group that make up the Ferns squad,” Sermanni said.

“I have very much enjoyed my time with the team but appreciate New Zealand Football’s need to go to market to find a head coach for the long-term.

“We now go to Tokyo 100 per cent focused on performing to our absolute best as we test ourselves against some of the top sides in the world.”

The Football Ferns will face USA, Australia and Sweden in Group G at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics football tournament.

“I want to thank Tom for the outstanding job he has done as Ferns coach,” NZF CEO Andrew Pragnell said.

“It is fair to say that Tom joined us in a difficult period, but he has worked with the team to rebuild the spirit and togetherness of the side under his stewardship.

“Tom has been an ever-present positive force, especially during the last year, which was immensely challenging for international football.

“We wish him every success in whatever he chooses to do next in his illustrious career and the door remains open for future involvement with New Zealand Football.