Football Ferns coach says experience crucial to their World Cup campaign

The Football Ferns will be relying on their defence and experience during this year's World Cup campaign, coach Tom Sermanni says.

Sermanni and the squad are currently training in the French port town of Le Havre ahead of their opening match against the Netherlands on Wednesday morning (NZT).

The coach told 1 NEWS that despite the first match drawing near, nerves haven't yet seeped in to the camp.

"At the moment, they're just like the same they've been for the last four or five weeks - loud, noisy, talkative," Sermanni said.

"As it gets another day closer to the game, perhaps there'll be a little bit more nerves coming in to the camp but I think the great thing about this environment is that everyone is familiar with each other."

The lack of nerves and sense of familiarity could be stemming from the fact that for some players - including defenders Ali Riley, Abby Erceg and Ria Percival - this will be their fourth World Cup.

Sermanni said that kind of experience is central to their identity.

"The core of our team is based around those senior, experienced players and they're great leaders on the field and great leaders off the field.

"They set the tone for the squad as a whole and they're vital to our success."

He added that in particular, the Football Ferns' defence is a key point in their strategies.

"We are very strong defensively.

"We've got a really solid group there of really, not just good players but focused players."