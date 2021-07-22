Football Ferns beaten 2-1 by Australia in Olympics opener

Australia opened the Olympic women's soccer tournament with a 2-1 victory over New Zealand this morning.

New Zealand's CJ Bott, left, and Australia's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Matilda's Tameka Yallop scored in the 20th minute and Sam Kerr added her goal in the 33rd to put Australia up before halftime. Australia, ranked No. 9 in the world, is playing in its fifth Olympics.

New Zealand, ranked No. 22, narrowed the gap with Gabi Rennie's goal in stoppage time.

Australia has advanced to the Olympic quarterfinals twice, including at the 2016 Games. Fourteen players from that team are on the Tokyo squad.

This is New Zealand's fourth Olympics. The Ferns are led by Tom Sermanni, the former coach of Australia and the US national team.

New Zealand's best Olympic showing was a quarterfinals appearance in 2012.

The group stage continues tomorrow with New Zealand set to play the US, while Australia meets Sweden in Saitama.