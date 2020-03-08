Football Ferns out of Algarve Cup running after Italy thrashing

The Football Ferns have been thrashed in the semi-final of the Algarve Cup in Portugal, going down 3-0 to a rampant Italy side.

Fresh from a penalty shootout victory over Belgium, the Football Ferns could seal a spot in the Algarve Cup final to meet Germany, provided they beat Italy at the Estádio Municipal Bela Vista.

However, it would be Italy that seized the early initiative, Cristiana Girelli opening the scoring after 20 minutes, left with a tap in after Kiwi keeper Anna Leat failed to collect a cross from the right wing.

New Zealand had a chance to equal from the penalty spot, Italian defender Alia Guagni handling the ball in the box. Rosie White would step up, before her spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Katja Schroffenegger.

Italy doubled their lead after halftime, Barbara Bonansea prodding home another cross from the right. All three of Italy's goals came down their right side, New Zealand's left, Stefania Tarenzi completing the rout after 66 minutes.