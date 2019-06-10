TODAY |

Football Fern Meikayla Moore 'devasted' after World Cup dream shattered by injury at training

Meikayla Moore's second World Cup has ended before it could even begin.

The Football Ferns defender has been ruled out of the entire tournament after rupturing her Achilles tendon during a training in La Havre.

The 23-year-old confirmed the news on social media today, posting a picture of herself in crutches.

"It is with a very heavy heart and absolute devastation that I have to confirm I have ruptured my left Achilles tendon completely in training yesterday.

"I am heartbroken ... God has thrown me a massive lemon which I am in need of making into lemonade."

Coach Tom Sermanni echoed Moore's heartbreak.

"I'll be honest - I'm absolutely devastated. It really knocked me around," Sermanni said.

"Meikayla has just grown so much over the last six months and even the last four weeks - her stature, her confidence, her performances.

"She was at that stage where she was coming in for a big World Cup so all of us are sad on a personal note and on a football note."

Sermanni said Moore will undergo surgery on the injury tomorrow and a replacement will be announced later today.

Moore has 38 A internationals under her belt since debuting for the Football Ferns in 2013 and would've played in her second World Cup after being part of the 2015 squad.

The Football Ferns begin their World Cup against the Netherlands on Wednesday at 1:30am NZT.

