Football Fern Erin Nayler signs on to play in English Women's Super League

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Football Ferns goalkeeper Erin Nayler is off to play in England's Women's Super League, 1 NEWS can reveal Nayler has signed with high-flying Reading FC Women.

Erin Nayler has signed for Reading Women's FC. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The 28-year-old has finished her stint with French club Bordeaux and has been in Northland since European leagues were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's regarded as one of the top leagues in women's football, so to go there and test myself against the best will be great," she said.

"It'll be good to go to a culture where I can speak the language, I'll feel a little bit more comfortable."

And while a new European adventure is set to begin, the success of the trans-Tasman bid to host the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 has already got Nayler eyeing future opportunities.

Particularly if the Wellington Phoenix establish their own women's side.

"I would love if we put a team into the Australian league," she said.

"I think it would really grow the game in New Zealand and also it would help our national team develop a lot.

"The World Cup bid will help to push that, and I hope it happens before the World Cup. Because then I would look at coming home and playing here."

Nayler's transfer is the latest in a handful of moves involving goalkeepers from down under.

West Ham United this week announced the signing of Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold from Brisbane Roar, while fellow Matildas 'keeper Lydia Williams has joined Arsenal on a one-year deal.

Reading finished fifth out of 12 teams in last year's WSL standings, behind Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

