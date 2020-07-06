Football Fern Abby Erceg rises from nowhere to score game-winning header for NWSL team

Kiwi defender Abby Erceg's header in the 81st minute gave the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars this morning in the National Women's Soccer League's Challenge Cup.

The two-time defending NWSL champions have won all three of their games in Utah to sit atop the tournament standings.

Erceg's goal, her seventh in the NWSL, decided a match that was marked by strong goalkeeping on both sides.

Katelyn Rowland started in goal for the Courage for the first time in the tournament, while Stephanie Labbe was available on the bench. Rowland blocked a shot from Kealia Watt in the 21st minute.

Alyssa Naeher, who was in net for the World Cup-winning US national team last summer, had a strong first-half performance for the Red Stars, including a diving save on Sam Mewis' shot from distance in the 19th minute.

The game was a rematch of last season's league championship, which the Courage won 4-0.