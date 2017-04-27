Flashback: Remember this shocking dive? Chilean footballer punches himself in the face to trick referee

Source:
After Alexis Sanchez's dive against Leicester City this morning, we couldn't help but cast our minds back to some other hilarious - and equally awful - efforts from recent football history.
In 2011, Chilean under-20 footballer Bryan Carrasco appeared to be caught in this shocking incident in a South American junior match with Ecuador - only to be exposed as having hit himself in the face - with his opponent's hand.
Mexico's Paul Aguilar also became a laughing stock after their clash with Panama back in 2015. Aguilar was tapped on the stomach by a Panama defender, falling to the turf moments later clutching at the "injured area".
